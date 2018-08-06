Bloomberg: BHP plans to boost cobalt output as battery ambitions grow

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) says it is advancing plans to boost production of a key cobalt material used in rechargeable batteries to meet anticipated demand for electric vehicles.

BHP's Nickel West operation in Western Australia, aiming to sell 90% of its production to the battery sector by the end of next year, has enjoyed success with laboratory tests on adding production of cobalt sulphate alongside its specialist nickel product, Asset President Eduard Haegel tells Bloomberg.

BHP already is accelerating plans to raise production of nickel sulphate and will consider approvals to lift output to 200K metric tons/year, which would make Nickel West the world’s largest plant, an objective that is supported by the EV sector’s shift toward larger batteries that contain greater quantities of nickel, according to Haegel.

Analysts say BHP, which previously said it plans to sell the Nickel West unit, may be softening its stance in order to retain some leverage to the battery materials space.