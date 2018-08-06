Catalyst Pharmaceuticals expands commercial leadership team

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) has appointed Jason James as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations & Analytics, Jeff Del Carmen as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Kevin Rohrbach as Senior Director of Patient Engagement/Advocacy, and Maria Pandolfo as Senior Director of Patient Services. Catalyst has also added three Senior Medical Science Liaisons (NYSEMKT:MSL) to its team, bringing the total of its MSL’s to five.

Most recently, Mr. James served as Group Vice President of Corporate Analytics at Horizon Pharma

Most recently, Mr. Del Carmen served as VP of Business Development at Paragon Biosciences.