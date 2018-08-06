FDA OKs expanded use for Teva's Granix; shares up 1% premarket

The FDA approves Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (NYSE:TEVA) GRANIX (tbo-filgrastim) to reduce the duration of severe neutropenia (low level of neutrophils) in patients at least one month old with nonmyeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anticancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.

The agency also signed off on a new vial presentations of the product, 300 mcg/1mL and 480 mcg/1.6mL. Prefilled syringes will be continue to be available.

GRANIX was first approved in the U.S. in August 2012 for use in adult patients.