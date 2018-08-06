American Express's merchants network to have access to GreenSky financing

GreenSky gains 3.6% in premarket trading after announcing an alliance with American Express (NYSE:AXP) that gives American Express's network of merchants access to GreenSky's point-of-sale financing products.

Using GreenSky's platform and technology, home improvement and elective healthcare merchants that accept American Express will be able to offer qualifying customers options to finance large purchases through a digital process.

Customers apply for installment loan financing through GreenSky's mobile app, online, or over the phone, and usually get a decision and transact within 60 seconds.

Also, GreenSky will have access to American Express vPayment, a virtual payments solution, in order to facilitate purchases via virtual account numbers delivered to approved customers.

In addition, the companies plan a pilot for a digital direct loan option for eligible American Express consumer card members.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Analyst coverage on GreenSky begins (June 18)