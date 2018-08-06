EQT says Mountain Valley Pipeline continues to target Q1 2019 in-service

EQT Corp. (EQT, EQM) says Friday's stop work order issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline related to the adequacy of permits issued by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management affects only ~1% of the pipeline's overall 303-mile project route and continues to target a Q1 2019 in-service date.

"We agree with the FERC that the USFS and BLM will be able to satisfy the Fourth Circuit Court's requirements regarding their respective decisions; and we believe that the two agencies will work quickly to supplement their initial records. In addition, we... agree that MVP's current route has the least overall impact to the environment," EQT says.

EQT was ordered to stop all work on the Mountain Valley pipeline following the vacating of two permits by a federal court.