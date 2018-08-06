Ironwood Pharma Q2 revenues up 25%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Q2 results: Revenues: $81.1M (+24.6%).

Net Loss: ($49.4M) (-11.8%); Non-GAAP Net Loss: ($43.1M) (-2.1%); Loss Per Share: ($0.32) (-6.7%); Non-GAAP Loss Per Share: ($0.28) (unch).

2018 Guidance: The combined Ironwood and Allergan total marketing and sales expenses for LINZESS to be in the range of $230M to 260M.

LINZESS (linaclotide) U.S. net sales of $192M.

The Company terminated licensing agreement with AstraZeneca for U.S. lesinurad franchise.

Initiated Phase III programs with IW-3718 and linaclotide and advanced four Phase II trials with lead sGC stimulators, praliciguat and olinciguat.