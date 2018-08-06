Ovid down 32% premarket on questionable efficacy of OV101

Thinly traded micro cap Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) slumps 32% premarket on light volume in apparent response to its announcement of "positive" efficacy results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing lead drug OV1010 in patients with Angelman syndrome.

The company said OV101 demonstrated a statistically significant treatment effect compared to placebo as measured by a physician-reported symptom scale called CGI-I, but added that subsequent analyses of a prespecified subset of scales measuring changes in behavior, sleep and gait failed to reach statistical significance.

