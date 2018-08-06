Amcor to buy Bemis in all-stock deal valued at $57.75/share

Australian packaging company Amcor (OTCPK:AMCRF) agrees to acquire Bemis (NYSE:BMS) in an all-stock deal that values the U.S. company at $57.75/share, a 25% premium to BMS's closing price on Aug. 2, confirming speculation that sent shares more than 11% higher on Friday.

The all-stock, cash free, transaction will result in Amcor shareholders owning 71% and BMS shareholders owning 29% of the combined company.

Amcor says it plans to establish a primary listing on the NYSE, with an estimated market capitalization of $17B, while maintaining a listing in Australia.