Sears.com to sell Hoover vacuum cleaners, Dockers and precious metals

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) announces that it's adding more brands and products sold by third-party sellers to its website.

The retailer says floor care brands Hoover, Dirt Devil and Oreck will be added to the online marketplace, as well as men's and women's national shoe brands Dockers, G.H. Bass & Co. and Lucky Brand. Also look for precious metals to be offered on the sears.com site, including gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion bars, rounds and coins, as well as premium bullion products.

"Sears continues to grow the online product selection offered by third-party marketplace sellers as we develop new relationships with leading companies to participate in the sears.com ecosystem," says COO Peter Lai,

Source: Press Release