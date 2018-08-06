Cooper Tire & Rubber beats estimates in Q2

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) reports unit volume decreased 2.1% in Q2.

Americas tire sales dropped 5% to $584M due to 3.7% decline in unit volume, unfavorable price and mix and $2M of unfavorable foreign currency impact.

International tire sales rose 10.9% to $168M and

International unit volume increased 0.7%, driven by an increase in unit volume in Asia.

Gross margin rate deleveraged 590 bps to 13.5%.

SG&A expense rate +110 bps to 8.8%.

Operating margin rate squeezed 700 bps to 4.7%.

Americas tire operating margin rate slipped 790 bps to 6.9%.

During Q2, 517,354 shares were repurchased for $14M at an average price of $26.66 per share.

FY2018 Guidance: Effective tax rate: 23% to 26%; Capex: $200M to $220M.

