Biocept inks deal with managed care plan to study effectiveness of target selector testing

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) has entered into an agreement with a large integrated healthcare delivery network to evaluate the clinical utility and cost effectiveness of using Biocept's Target Selector testing in patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
As part of the agreement, the Company's liquid biopsy testing will be used to profile patients who have been diagnosed with NSCLC and/or have progressed on EGFR targeted therapy. Key objectives of the collaboration are to evaluate improvements in the molecular profiling rate and the reduction of the overall cost of patient care.
