GulfMark Offshore gets merger proposal from Harvey Gulf

Gulfmark Offshore (NYSEMKT:GLF) says it has received of a non-binding, unsolicited proposal to acquire Harvey Gulf Corp., which emerged from bankruptcy on July 2 as a private company.

Harvey Gulf‘s proposal letter says its enterprise value is $900M, implying a total equity value of $595M based on its reported $305M of outstanding net debt; GLF would own 41.2% of the combined company in the proposed deal.

GLF's board says it continues to believe that Tidewater's (NYSE:TDW) merger offer is in the best interest of shareholders.