miRagen Therapeutics and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society inks an agreement for the development of MRG-106

miRagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) have entered into an agreement providing for collaboration and funding up to $5M through the purchase of miRagen common stock to support the development of miRagen’s cobomarsen (MRG-106), a microRNA-155 inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with the mycosis fungoides (MF) form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Through LLS’s Clinical Trial Support Center (CTSC), specially trained nurses will help MF patients find and enroll in clinical trials based on highly detailed, individualized assessments.

The company is on track to initiate the SOLAR trial for CTCL in 2H18, which is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of cobomarsen versus an active control.