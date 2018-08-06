HSBC group of DISCO bond holders press HSBC for more information

A group of eight asset managers holding investments in four issuances of DISCO bonds by HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) units is seeking clarification and more transparency a move HSBC made that cut the bonds' value by up to 20% and increased the volatility of the bonds' prices.

On May 4, 2018, HSBC reclassified four issuances of discount perpetual floating rate securities--or DISCO bonds-- as eligible as Tier 2 capital under the EU capital adequacy regime. Before then, these bonds had been classified as grandfathered Tier 2 capital, but ineligible as Tier 2 capital upon full implementation of the EU capital requirements regulation.

The group represents holders of 28% of the DISCO bonds affected; the total amount of outstanding bonds is just under $2B, the group says.

The group says it's made several requests to HSBC over the past 12 weeks to get an explanation of HSBC's rationale for the change. It has only received one short response, which "did not substantively address the concerns raised by the Action Group," the group said in a press release.

