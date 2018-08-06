Inovio partners with AMC to advance HPV therapy for high-grade anal dysplasia in HIV-positive patients

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) has entered into a partnership with the AIDS Malignancy Consortium (AMC) to evaluate VGX-3100, Inovio’s immunotherapy for treating human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated precancerous conditions in HIV-positive adult men and women.

AMC will fund a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of VGX-3100 in patients with HPV-related high-grade anal dysplasia or squamous intraepithelial lesions and HIV. The multi-site Phase 2 study is planning to enroll ~75 patients who will receive four doses of VGX-3100.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.