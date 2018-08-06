Sun Hydraulics changes name to Helios Technologies

The use of a new name for the parent holding company is in alignment with the company's progress toward its Vision 2025 strategy, which is to achieve global technology leadership in the industrial goods sector by 2025 with critical mass exceeding $1B in sales while maintaining superior profitability and financial strength.

It also reflects the fact that the firm now has several operating companies under its umbrella, one of which will remain Sun Hydraulics.

Shares of Helios Technologies will continue to trade on Nasdaq using the company’s existing ticker symbol, SNHY.