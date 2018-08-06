Wynn Resorts names new chairman

Wynn Reosrts (NASDAQ:WYNN) announces that Chairman D. Boone Wayson will be stepping down from the top board position at the end of this year. Wayson plans to continue to serve as a board member.

The Wynn board plans to appoint Phil Satre to succeed Wayson as chairman.

Satre is president of the National Center for Responsible Gaming and has served in various leadership roles in the gaming industry for more than 25 years, including as CEO of Harrah's Entertainment.

WYNN +0.37% premarket to $149.74.

Source: Press Release