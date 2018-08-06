MasTec: FERC ruling not material

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a temporary stop work order for the Mountain Valley Pipeline project late on Friday, related to the adequacy of permits previously issued by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.

It ordered that construction activities on the MVP temporarily stop while the permit issues are resolved. During this time, however, a significant amount of the construction work force will need to remain in place to protect the environment, right-of-ways, related work areas, and equipment.

In the past, such matters have been resolved quickly and we anticipate that resolution of this matter will be similar. The full MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) workforce is on onsite and compensable at the customer's request, and is ready to resume full construction operations once this regulatory development is resolved. As a result, MasTec expects no material impact at this time.