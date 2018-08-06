SoftBank gains as Vision Fund boosts profits

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is up 0.8% premarket after its operating profits rose 49%, boosted by a doubling of profits at the company's $92B Vision Fund.

Profit declines at subsidiary Sprint were mitigated by selling SoftBank's stake in Flipkart, as well as selling most of the Chinese operations of ARM Holdings.

The Vision Fund had invested $27.1B in 29 firms as of the end of June, and investments are now worth $32.5B as companies like WeWork gain in value and its stakes in ride-hailers like Uber and Grab increase.

Net sales at SoftBank rose 4% to ¥2.27T.

Net income attributable to owners jumped to ¥313.7B.

