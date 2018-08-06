Avis confirms partnership with Lyft

Avis Budget Group (CAR +3.3% ) confirms its multi-year partnership with Lyft (LYFT).

Avis says it will add thousands of vehicles to the Lyft Express Drive program in cities across North America.

"With a global fleet of approximately 600,000 vehicles, we are well positioned to take advantage of the continued growth in the ride hailing space by providing on-demand access to a clean, safe and well-maintained vehicle for those who want to become ride hailing drivers," says Avis exec Joe Ferraro.

Vehicles are expected to become available in the program within the next few months.

CAR +2.06% premarket to $36.25.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Avis and Lyft expected to announce partnership (Aug. 6)