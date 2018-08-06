JPMorgan's Dimon warns of U.S. 10-year yields reaching 5%: Bloomberg

"You better be prepared to deal with rates 5% or higher--it's a higher probability than most people think," JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon told participants at Aspen Institute's 25th annual summer celebration gala this weekend, Bloomberg reports.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury note has a way to go to reach that level.This morning its yield is down less than 1 basis point to 2.94%. Early Friday morning, the yield was at 2.99%.

Still, Dimon is optimistic on financial markets outlook. He says the current bull market can continue for about two or three more years because the economy is doing well.

TLT +0.36% ; TBT -0.65%

Previously: U.S. Treasury yield slips after weaker-than-expected July jobs report (Aug. 3)