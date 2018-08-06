WTO asked to certify Airbus subsidy removal

The EU has asked the World Trade Organization to certify that it has complied with rulings on its subsidies for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY).

It's an attempt to forestall billions of dollars of U.S. sanctions, arising from a failure to remove subsidized government development loans for the A380 and A350, causing losses for Boeing (BA -1.2% ) and U.S. aerospace workers.

In the latest legal move, the EU said it had informed the WTO in May that it had withdrawn all remaining subsidies and taken appropriate steps to remove their adverse effects, and it wanted a legal ruling to that effect.