CAI International announces public offering of series B preferred stock

CAI International (CAI -0.2% ) intends to offer and sell shares of its newly created Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock in an underwritten public offering.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 15% of the shares of Series B Preferred Stock offered in the public offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily to repay debt under its senior secured railcar revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, which may include share repurchases, payments to manufacturers, investments in containers and other assets or acquisitions.