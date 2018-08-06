Stocks off to sluggish start in quest for another weekly gain

Stocks are little changed in early trading as the S&P 500 and Dow attempt to post their sixth consecutive week of gains; Dow -0.2% , S&P flat and Nasdaq +0.1% .

"Stocks are being bolstered by strong economic fundamentals that have driven earnings above elevated expectations," according to Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird.

European markets edge lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% , France's CAC -0.3% and Germany's DAX -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% and China's Shangai Composite -1.2% .

In U.S. earnings news, Tyson Foods +3.9% after reporting better than expected earnings, while Newell Brands -7.1% despite beating quarterly earnings estimates.

Most sectors are lower, with materials ( -0.7% ) showing particular weakness, while the top-weighted tech sector is roughly flat and the heavily-weighted financial sector starts with a slim gain ( +0.1% ).

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing yields lower across the curve including the benchmark 10-year note, which is a basis point lower at 2.94%.