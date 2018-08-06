Perry Ellis International expands licensing deal with TP Korea for Ben Hogan Golf Apparel

Perry Ellis International (PERY +0.2% ) has expanded its license agreement with TP Korea Co. Ltd granting rights to design and distribute Ben Hogan performance golfwear in South Korea.

“We are pleased with the success this license has brought to both our companies. We continue to look forward to working with the TP Korea team and offering our Ben Hogan customer a collection featuring innovative products that are styled, designed and infused with functional fabrics and construction,” commented Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International.