Goldman Sachs considering offering custody for crypto funds: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs (GS +0.2% ) is considering a plan to offer custody for crypto funds, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under such a service, Goldman would hold the virtual currencies on behalf of funds, safeguarding them from rogue attacks.

An offering from a firm as established as Goldman could pave the way for more investors to get into the asset class.

No decision has yet been made and no timeline has been set for when the bank would offer such services.

