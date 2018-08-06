Restructuring update from Attis Industries

Attis Industries (ATIS +3% ) has announced the restructuring of its Series F Preferred Stock financing completed in February 2018.

As part of the restructuring, the company executed the closing agreements on a new financing arrangement with a single existing institutional shareholder, which now allows for future long-term financing, increasing the conversion valuation, and reducing potential dilution.

As a result of such recent agreements, four of the prior Series F Preferred holders were bought out and the conversion rate changed from a variable price to the greater of $0.50 per share or 100% of the lowest closing market price for the 30 days preceding conversion.

Additionally, the new holders of the preferred stock have agreed to leakout restrictions limiting the amount of common stock that can be sold upon conversion of the preferred stock.