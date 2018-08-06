Pareteum +8.9% after logging first quarterly profit

Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) is up 8.9% after record Q2 earnings where it recorded its first quarterly profit.

Revenue jumped 85% and the company swung to a net gain of $1.7M.

EBITDA hit a gain as well, improving by $898,000 to $597,263. Adjusted EBITDA rose by more than $834,000 to $1.3M.

Connections (a leading revenue indicator) hit 2,713,600, up 225% Y/Y and up 22% Q/Q.

Lifetime connection value of $312 is up 64% Y/Y and 13% sequentially.

It's raising its full year outlook for revenue growth to over 80% (vs. previous call for 70% gain), based on a 36-month backlog of $276M.

The Artilium acquisition has approval of Pareteum's board and Artilium's independent directors; it's set to close around the end of September.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release