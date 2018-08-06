Sempra Energy slips after swinging to unadjusted Q2 loss

Sempra Energy (SRE -1.1% ) starts lower following mixed Q2 results that saw better than expected earnings and slightly lower than forecast revenues.

Before adjustments, SRE posted a $561M Q2 loss compared with $259M in earnings during the same period last year. largely driven by a $755M impairment on the planned sale of some of its transit infrastructure and wind energy components.

SRE has "taken significant steps to begin optimizing our portfolio of assets and expand our liquefied natural gas business [which] are integral to our long-term strategic plan," CEO Jeffery Martin says.