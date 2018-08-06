Lions Gate, Universal Music team on TV production deal

TV and music will come together in a new deal between Universal Music Group (VIVHY -1.5% ) and Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A +0.8% , LGF.B +0.1% ).

The multi-year first-look deal means that Polygram (UMG's film/TV group) and Lionsgate will collaborate to build scripted and unscripted TV projects based on UMG's labels, artists and music.

UMG will also produce soundtrack albums for projects that are created under the deal's umbrella.

UMG labels include Capitol, Def Jam, Interscope, Island, Republic, Universal Music Nashville, Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Verve, Motown and Blue Note.