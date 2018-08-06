Blue Apron -10% on more profitability concerns

The volatile trading on Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) continues. Shares of Blue Apron are down 10.19% to take give back a good portion of a sizable gain on Friday.

Morgan Stanley warns that Blue Apron may feel more pressure ahead as it drops its price target to a Street-low level of $1.30. The bear case scenario from MS is for a drop to $0.50.

Other firms have also expressed concerns on Blue Apron's path to profitability.

