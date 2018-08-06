Facebook +2% on report it's seeking big-bank customer data

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has jumped 2% after a Wall Street Journal report says the company has asked big banks to share detailed financial information about customers, part of a plan to offer new services.

It's talked with JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.3% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -0.5% ), Citigroup (C -0.2% ) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) over the past year about getting details like card transactions and checking account balances, and to consider offerings it could host for the banks' customers on Facebook Messenger, according to the report.

Unsurprisingly, data privacy is a key issue and one big bank reportedly pulled away from talks due to that concern.

Facebook says it wouldn't use bank data for ad targeting, nor share it with third parties.