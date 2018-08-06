Cisco, Arista agree to dismiss all patent litigation

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Arista Networks (ANET +2.3% ) have a peace deal over their patent fight, with an agreement to dismiss all ITC and district court lawsuits.

Arista will pay Cisco $400M, and in return get a release for all claims of infringement in pending litigation.

Arista in turn will grant Cisco a release from antitrust claims.

Those releases extend to Arista/Cisco customers, contract manufacturers and partners, according to the SEC filing.

They'll also observe a five-year stand-down period "as to any utility patent infringement claims either may have against features currently implemented in the other party’s products and services, with some carve-outs for products stemming from acquired companies."

And they'll agree to a three-year dispute resolution process for allegations over new/modified features in their products.