Cisco, Arista agree to dismiss all patent litigation

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Arista Networks (ANET +2.3%) have a peace deal over their patent fight, with an agreement to dismiss all ITC and district court lawsuits.
Arista will pay Cisco $400M, and in return get a release for all claims of infringement in pending litigation.
Arista in turn will grant Cisco a release from antitrust claims.
Those releases extend to Arista/Cisco customers, contract manufacturers and partners, according to the SEC filing.
They'll also observe a five-year stand-down period "as to any utility patent infringement claims either may have against features currently implemented in the other party’s products and services, with some carve-outs for products stemming from acquired companies."
And they'll agree to a three-year dispute resolution process for allegations over new/modified features in their products.
