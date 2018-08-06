NYT: Steel giants with Trump ties block tariff relief for hundreds of firms

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), both with strong ties to the Trump administration, have successfully blocked hundreds of requests by U.S. companies that buy foreign steel to exempt themselves from U.S. metal tariffs, arguing that the imported products are readily available from U.S. steel manufacturers, NYT reports.

NUE and X each have filed more than 1,000 objections, some of which overlap, and AK Steel (AKS -0.7% ) has filed nearly 700 objections, and their efforts have not yet failed, resulting in denials for companies that are based in the U.S. but rely on imported pipes, screws, wire and other foreign steel products for their supply chains, according to the report.

Companies have filed more than 20K requests for steel tariff exemptions since May, and the U.S. Commerce Department had denied 639 requests as of the end of July, with half of the denials coming in cases where one of the three large steelmakers filed an objection, the report says.