Ocean Bio-Chem announces the acquisition of Snappy Marine, Inc.

Star brite Distributing, Inc., a subsidiary of Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI +5.4% ) announces the acquisition of Snappy Marine, Inc. for an undisclosed term.

The acquisition of Snappy is expected to be accretive to net income in FY2018.

Greg Dornau, Executive VP of Sales & Marketing, also commented, "The acquisition of Snappy Marine, Inc. provides Star brite with a great opportunity to expand the sales of the Snappy brand of products to our existing and new customers. Our sales team is excited to continue the legacy of the Snappy line of teak products. We also see opportunities for the increased sales of teak and other product line extensions under the Snappy brand. Strategically we are evaluating the launching of a brand of teak care products for restoring home and outdoor teak furniture."