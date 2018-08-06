Details on the MoviePass reset

MoviePass (NASDAQ:HMNY) issues the full details on its new pricing plan and terms.

The service says it will retain its monthly subscription rate of $9.95 and at the same time create a "long-term and sustainable" business model.

"For our subscribers who have migrated to the new subscription plan, we are suspending Peak Pricing and Ticket Verification," notes MP.

More details: "The new plan is focused on usage by the bulk of our subscribers who have historically used MoviePass to attend three movies or fewer a month. Additionally, the new plan addresses past misuses which imposed undue costs on the system, including ticket scalping, unauthorized card usage and other activities, which in the past necessitated the use of certain remedial measures that have sometimes been inconvenient for our subscribers."

MoviePass subscribers will transition to the new plan on August 15 upon their renewal. Subscribers will have access to three movies a month for $9.95, and up to a $5.00 discount for any additional movie tickets.

HMNY is +38.57% to $0.097.

Source: Press Release

