Fortescue cuts Atlas Iron stake to 11.37%

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) says it has reduced its stake in Australia's Atlas Iron to 11.37% from 19.9%.

Fortescue had built up its 19.9% interest in June, giving it a large enough hold to block a takeover bid by Mineral Resources Ltd., but Atlas then endorsed a A$390M offer from billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting.

Fortescue and Hancock covet Atlas’ rights at Australia’s biggest iron ore port, Port Hedland, given limited opportunities for expansion, and Fortescue says it will actively participate in the proposed industry consultation with the Western Australian government regarding berth access at Port Hedland.