State Auto Financial slips after Q2 misses

State Auto Financial (STFC -0.4% ) falls as much as 1.7% after reporting an unexpected Q2 loss from operations of 8 cents per share. Consensus was for EPS of 6 cents.

Q2 total revenue of $341.7M fell 3.9% to $341.7M Y/Y, but exceeded consensus by $9.6M.

Personal auto insurance net earned premiums rose to $99.1M from $83.7M and homeowners net earned premiums increased to $60.4M from $54.5M.

Commercial insurance net earned premiums $115.6M vs $114.5M.

Book value per share of $19.75 v. $20.63 on Dec. 31, 2017.

GAAP combined ratio 107.0 vs. 106.2 a year earlier.

