Cherokee Global Brands announces debt refinancing

Cherokee Global Brands (CHKE +84.4% ) has replaced its former credit facility with a new $40M three-year financing agreement with Gordon Brothers Finance Company and Gordon Brothers and new subordinated promissory notes with existing subordinated lenders.

The Company’s former credit facility have increased their subordinated interests by $2M to $13.5M and long-term debt from $45.2M to $53.5M, which after discounts and issuance costs, will increase the Company’s overall liquidity by approximately $5.5M.

The Company issued warrants to purchase ~2.8M common shares to the senior and junior lenders at an average exercise price of $0.48 per share in connection with the refinancing.