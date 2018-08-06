GAM Holding clarifies reason for suspending fund manager last week

GAM Holding AG (OTCPK:GMHLF) says it suspended fund manager Tim Haywood last week because of poor due diligence, breaches of its gifts and entertainments policy, and inappropriate use of personal email.

The firm's CEO, Alex Friedman, explained to clients that Haywood had not veered from "legitimate investment strategy;" much of the speculation about the reasons for Haywood's suspension was inaccurate, he said in a letter to clients.

GMHLF +1.4% .

The firm's investigation found that the alleged actions didn't result in material client losses.

GAM halted redemptions in its 11B Swiss franc unconstrained/absolute return bond strategy last week after investors sought to redeem more than 10% of assets.