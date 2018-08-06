U.S. is set to implement more sanctions on Iran, others to follow on Nov. 4

The Trump administration says it expects buyers of Iranian oil to begin winding down their purchases as of midnight tonight in response to new U.S. sanctions, but countries including China, India and France are considering creative measures to keep importing Iranian crude.

U.S. sanctions against Iran on sectors including automotive and aircraft are set to return on Aug. 7, while oil companies will have until Nov. 4 to adjust; Iranian oil exports declined in July by 300K bbl/day to 2.3M barrels, as European refiners cut purchases ahead of returning sanctions, and analysts say Iran’s losses ultimately could total 1M bbl/day.

"Our goal is to get the import of Iranian oil to zero," says a senior U.S. official, adding that the government "is not looking to grant exceptions or waivers but [will consider] requests on a case-by-case basis."

Total (TOT -0.2% ), the main importer of Iranian oil to France, has cut its purchases from Tehran and largely filled the gap with Russia’s Urals crude grade, according to European traders.

