CUI Global down 4% on Q2 earnings miss

CUI Global (CUI -4.7% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 2.8% Y/Y to $23.13M.

Power & Electromechanical segment: Sales $20.32M (+11.8% Y/Y); gross margin of 35.7% down by 40 bps and backlog of $26.5M.

Energy segment: Sales $2.81M (-33.6% Y/Y); gross margin of 13.5% down by 2,575 bps and backlog of $16.9M.

Q2 Overall gross margin declined by 354 bps to 33% and Adj. EBITDA margin declined by 707 bps to -10.6%.

SG&A expenses were at $9.25M up by 6.12% Y/Y.

Company had cash and cash equivalent of $7.83M as of June 30, 2018.

Previously: CUI Global misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (Aug. 6)

10-Q