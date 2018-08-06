More on Energy Fuels Q2 results

Energy Fuels (UUUU -4% ) reports Q2 sales of $26.9M, +50.8% Y/Y primarily due to the advancement of future deliveries under long-term contracts.

500,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 were delivered at an average realized price of $53.55 per pound including 400,000 lbs at $61.30/pound,and 100,000 lbs at $22.57 per pound.

UUUU had $55.25M in working capital, including cash & cash equivalents of $43.2M

For FY18, Energy Fuels expects to produce 460,000-520,000 pounds of U 3O 8, and recover 320,000 to 360,000 pounds of uranium at the Mill.

