More on Information Services Q2 results

Information Services (III +1% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 4.4% Y/Y to $71M.

Excluding the decline in the soft U.S. Public Sector market, the revenue growth would have been 7% Y/Y.

Revenue by geography: Americas $40.8M (+2% Y/Y); Europe $24M (+12% Y/Y); Asia Pacific $6.1M (-6.2% Y/Y).

Operating margin increased 48 bps to 5.9%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 204 bps to 13.8%.

Cash and equivalents totalled $19.4M (-23.6% Y/Y); Total outstanding debt was $110.2M (-10% Y/Y).

ISG repaid $4.2M of debt, repurchased $1.6M of stock and paid $1.2M in contingent consideration for prior acquisitions.

Affirms 2018 Outlook: Revenue of $285-292M & Adj EBITDA of $35-37M.

Previously: Information Services beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Aug. 6)