SoFi is said to post Q2 loss of $200M: Bloomberg

Social Finance Inc. (SOFI), the closely held student-loan refinancer, posted Q2 adjusted loss of $200M due to writedowns of underperforming loans, Bloomberg reports, citing a letter to shareholders dated Aug. 3.

The adjusted loss is before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

“Our Q2 financial results were negatively impacted by significantly lowered valuation of legacy loans and assets as well as the slow start to increasing prices in the face of a rising interest rate environment,” the company said in the letter. the increased price lead to lower loan volume, it added.

It also reported more than $3B in funded loan volume during the quarter; in the prior quarter, it had $3.6B in funded loans.

