Bunge ag trading chief Thomsen set to leave company

Bunge (BG +0.3% ) says agribusiness president Brian Thomsen plans to retire from the company at the end of the year after leading the division since 2014.

BG’s agribusiness division, which historically has generated most of the company's revenue and operating profit, last week reported adjusted operating profit of $118M, up more than 6x Y/Y but well below analyst forecasts.

Analysts had expected the division would enjoy strong soybean export margins in Brazil as China sought to replace supplies lost because of its trade war with the U.S., but instead the division reported lower grain origination from South America.

Results also fell short because of a loss in grain trading and distribution after BG took bullish positions in U.S. soybeans in the belief the U.S. and China would resolve their dispute.

Thomsen joined BG in 2004 and previously served as managing director of the company's grains and oilseeds product lines.