One Liberty +2.4% after logging Q2 gains

One Liberty (NYSE:OLP) +2.4% after reporting Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 54 cents increased from 52 cents a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 7.3% to $19.8M, comprised of a 6.0% increase in net rental income to $17.7B and tenant reimbursements of $2.03M, up 20% Y/Y.

“Industrial properties and distribution centers continue to grow in importance as consumer goods are shipped directly to retail customers," says President and CEO Patrick J. Callan, Jr.

