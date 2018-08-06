FDA issues new guidance for opioid use disorders meds

Citing the need to encourage development of drugs to treat opioid use disorder (OUD), or opioid addiction, the FDA issues new draft guidelines for pharma firms. Among the changes are several new potential clinical endpoints, including patient-reported outcome measures and changes in drug use patterns such as "fewer occasions/day" or "reduced amount per occasion", that could support approval. Historically, the FDA has relied heavily on abstinence as the primary efficacy endpoint.

Opioid-related tickers: OTCQB:ELTP, OPNT, AGN, PFE, TEVA, ABBV, NKTR, INSY, ENDP, JNJ, MNK, DEPO, ALKS, AMPH, COLL, PTIE, ACUR, PTX, ACRX, IPCI, KMPH, TRVN, CXW, BDSI, MYL, PRGO