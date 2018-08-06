More on Boise Cascade's Q2 results

Boise Cascade (BCC -0.6% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 23.1% Y/Y to $1.41B. Segment sales: Wood products $425.48M (+21.5% Y/Y) and Building materials distribution $1.21B (+23.8% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall operating margin improved by 153 bps to 5.3%. Segment operating margins: Wood products 8.6% up by 418 bps and Building materials distribution 3.9% up by 41 bps .

Adj. EBITDA was $85.8M (+38.3% Y/Y) and margin was 6.1% up by 65 bps .

Segment EBITDA margins: Wood products improved by 440 bps to 13.2% and Building materials distribution improved by 40 bps to 4.3%.

Net cash provided by operations was at $88.34M as of June 30, 2018, compared to $31.48M a year ago.

FY18 Outlook: Capital spending $75-85M, excluding acquisitions.

Previously: Boise Cascade EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)

Previously: Boise Cascade declares $0.07 dividend (Aug. 6)