Balfour Beatty Communities expands Florida portfolio

Balfour Beatty Communities (OTCPK:BAFYY) acquired Florida property as part of a joint venture with Houston-based real estate firm, Apex One Investment Partners.

The community will be rebranded as Preserve at Zephyr Ridge is comprised of 13 residential buildings that span more than 12 acres located at 35940 Inspiration Drive.

The property is comprised of 208-units in a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,023 square feet. Apartment features that are offered include large walk-in closets, modern fixtures, master suites and fully-equipped kitchens. Several community amenities including a sparkling pool with outdoor kitchen and screened-in lanai, playground, fitness center and clubhouse with business center.

Press Release